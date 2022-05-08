We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

