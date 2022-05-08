We Are One Seven LLC Invests $116,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

