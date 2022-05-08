We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,801.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

