We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.95 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

