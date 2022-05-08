We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

