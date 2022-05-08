We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 29,100 MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.11% of MediWound at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

