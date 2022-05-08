We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 312 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $280.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

