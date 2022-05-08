Weil Company Inc. Boosts Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 249,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

