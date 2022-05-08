Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

