Weil Company Inc. Buys 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in AbbVie by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 2,142.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.