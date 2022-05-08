Weil Company Inc. Buys 14,821 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after buying an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 414,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. 3,633,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

