Weil Company Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.74 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

