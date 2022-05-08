Weil Company Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

