Weil Company Inc. Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $7,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

UCTT traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $32.97. 494,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

