Weil Company Inc. Invests $322,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,654. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,704. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAT. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

