Weil Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yext by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 110,069 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 169,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $716.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

