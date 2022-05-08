Weil Company Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.37% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

CLGN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,264 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

