Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ WEJO opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

