Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,101.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 551,253 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,035,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,404. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

