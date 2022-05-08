Wells Fargo & Company Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $162.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westlake will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 225.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

