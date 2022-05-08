WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

