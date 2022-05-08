WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.64.

NYSE WCC opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $93.80 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.