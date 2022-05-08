Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 892,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,363. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

