Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 58,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.