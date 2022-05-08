Wing 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,649,558.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00191783 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00557636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039097 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,612.80 or 1.91974456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

