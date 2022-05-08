WINk 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002523 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

