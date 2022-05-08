Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Winmark stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

