Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

