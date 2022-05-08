Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WTAN opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.18. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 203 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.22).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($140,537.16).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.