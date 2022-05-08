Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.15% of Wix.com worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

WIX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

