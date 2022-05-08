Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.11 and its 200 day moving average is $333.26. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

