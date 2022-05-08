Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203,000 Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

