Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $377.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

