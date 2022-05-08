Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Biotech Acquisition worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

