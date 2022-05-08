Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Clarim Acquisition worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.80 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

