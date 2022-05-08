Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vivint Smart Home as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $3,583,000.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

NYSE VVNT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.