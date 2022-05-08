Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFIN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

