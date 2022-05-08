Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 134,917 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,917 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

