Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.