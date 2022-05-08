Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,083 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

