Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $978.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 287,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,362. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

