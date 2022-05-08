Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $200.54 or 0.00577166 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $385,234.65 and $206.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 497,539.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038983 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

