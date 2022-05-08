Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

