Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

