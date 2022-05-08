XMON (XMON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,507.99 or 0.79371104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and $1.49 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,948,833.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00268468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00179868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00537772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,136.05 or 1.99484007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

