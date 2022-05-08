YEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,499.00 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $436,884.52 and approximately $144,499.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.76 or 0.99997282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029326 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

