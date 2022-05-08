Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.39 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.