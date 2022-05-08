Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.31.

NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

