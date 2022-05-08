Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.78 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $36.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $37.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.