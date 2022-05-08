Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 6,725,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,265. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,910,000 after buying an additional 1,412,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.